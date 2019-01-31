The Fall's 'Bend Sinister' To Be Re-Issued

The Fall's 1986 album 'Bend Sinister' is set to be re-issued later this year.

The album was recorded alongside John Leckie, and marks the final part of a trilogy alongside the producer.

Both accessible and containing enormous depth, it's often held as a vital entry point for those new to Mark E Smith's catalogue.

Spruced up for a new edition, the incoming re-issue drops on March 15th and will be available on CD and vinyl.

The 2xLP design looks beautiful, while the 2CD batch features six unreleased songs and a 24 page booklet penned by Daryl Easlea.

Pre-order the album HERE.

