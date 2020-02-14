The Faint's Jacob Thiele Has Died

He played a pivotal role in the cult group...
Robin Murray
News
15 · 02 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 15 · 02 · 2020
0

The Faint keyboardist Jacob Thiele has died.

The musician played with the Omaha group from their inception, appearing on each of their studio albums.

Long-time Saddle Creek associates, the band once included Conor Oberst in their number.

Making their mark at the turn of the Millennium, The Faint's crisp, clinical take on post-punk featured some deliciously skewed songwriting, and some expert electronics.

Remaining a force to be reckoned with, The Faint returned last year with their full length 'Egowerk'.

A sad loss - our thoughts are with his friends, family, and band mates.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

The Faint
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next