The FADER President, Publisher Andy Cohn Steps Down

The FADER President and publisher Andy Cohn will step down, it has been confirmed.

The move is related to an independent investigation launched by the company, aiming to look into the “company’s workplace policies and systems.”

Earlier this month, The FADER's Head Of Content Eric Sundermann stepped down, and following this a lengthy exposé was published by Jezebel.

In it, a number of allegations of inappropriate behaviour were lodged against Sundermann, while it was also claimed that The FADER hired him despite knowing the editorial figure was subject to an ongoing internal investigation at previous employers Noisey.

The piece also contained allegations against Andy Cohn, who was then suspended by The FADER.

An internal email seen by Pitchfork confirms that Andy Cohn has now left The FADER, after some 16 years at the title.

Drafted by CEOs Rob Stone and Jon Cohen, it reads:

“The FADER aspires to be the most welcoming place in the industry for creative minds to share their talents with the world. Achieving this means holding ourselves accountable when we fall short—and implementing and improving processes, policies, and procedures that ensure prompt reporting of any potential issues and promote inclusivity.”

Directly addressing the former publisher, the two state:

“We acknowledge that structural change also requires new leadership. Together with Andy Cohn, we have agreed it is time for a change. After 16 years, Andy will be leaving The FADER.”

“We are proud of what we have built together and we are very grateful for all of his contributions in helping us grow The FADER during this time. As we work to determine the best path forward for our executive team, we will be taking a more active role in the management and operations of The FADER.”

