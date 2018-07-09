The Expansions Play It Straight On Jazz Burner 'Transcoso'

London jazz outfit The Expansions are enjoying a stellar year.

The band's fluid, flexible debut album has become a word of mouth success, featuring some buoyant fusion steppers matched to elements of club culture.

Rich in musicality yet with an emotional pang, 'Murmuration' has driven them to fresh heights, becoming a real breakout moment at a key time in UK jazz.

A new EP is on the way in October, with Clash able to share pared back new cut 'Transcoso'.

A rippling jazz burner, it's restrained and ultra-cool, a real group recording in which each voice from the jazz outfit shines through.

At times a showcase for guitar, it's underpinned by that phenomenal rhythm section, and of course the daubs of colour from the keys.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Expansions click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.