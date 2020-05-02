The Early Mornings Share Post-Punk Puzzler 'Artificial Flavour'

The Early Mornings are one of the newest groups to emerge from the DIY communities that pepper Manchester.

A three-piece brought together by a mutual love of The Breeders - how's that for taste? - they caused a stir with an epic support slot alongside post-punk legends The Raincoats.

Recording a string of home demos, the band have linked with the newly minted Safe Suburban Home Records for something new.

The imprint is run by a small crew of people involved with underground music across the North of England, true believers who want to provide a unique platform.

This new release is certainly good place to start, with The Early Mornings inaugurating the venture with debut single 'Artificial Flavour'.

A taut post-punk puzzler, it captures the scratchy, anything-goes feeling of those Slits sessions for John Peel, while having a wry, devoutly Northern wit of their own.

Out now on digital and seven inch, you can check out the video below.

Catch The Early Mornings at the following shows:

February

7 Liverpool Kazimier Stockroom

8 York Victoria Vaults

13 Bristol The Mother’s Ruin

