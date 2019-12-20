The Doors' Ray Manzarek Celebrated In New Film

Almost fifty years on from Jim Morrison's untimely death, The Doors still cast a shadow over rock music.

Perhaps it was their willingness to embrace outside forms - jazz, Indian ragas - or the sheer drama of their live performances, but the LA group retain a spell their peers struggle to match.

Keyboard player Ray Manzarek is the subject of a new film, matching archive footage against some brand new performances.

The all star concert-documentary film traces his path, while also exploring the music and impact of The Doors.

Ray Manzarek leads an all-star band at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, Paul McCartney’s Brian Ray, X’s Exene and John Doe, Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes and more.

The Doors: Break on Thru - A Celebration of Ray Manzarek will be released as part of a global cinema event on February 12th, appearing in cinemas around the world.

Ahead of this we've nabbed a preview clip, offering an insight into the film, and also the artistry of the acclaimed Doors musician Ray Manzarek.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Henry Ditz

