The Districts Locate Self-Acceptance With 'Outlaw Love'

The Districts have shared new song 'Outlaw Love'.

The band are joined by Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr on backing vocals, adding a different dynamic to their indie rock crunch.

A song that deals with self-acceptance, 'Outlaw Love' finds The Districts moving beyond the wreckage of experience to locate some kind of universal truth.

Singer/guitarist Rob Grote says 'Outlaw Love' “is about reassessing the past and realizing how much of your perception is colored by your particular set of experiences and beliefs. Who was right and who was wrong? Was it love or a web of lies?”

“Life is this weird, fucked up journey, constantly changing and constantly realising you were wrong or followed a false messiah, but there’s a lot of beauty in our ability to shift and grow through observing ourselves and our patterns. I’ve been hurt by people I love and given more than I should at my own expense, but ultimately wouldn’t trade it for the lessons I’ve taken away from it all.”

Luke Orlando directs the visuals, which you can check out below.

The Districts new album 'Great American Painting' is out on March 11th.

