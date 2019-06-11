The Districts Announce New Album 'You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere'

The Districts will release new album 'You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere' on March 13th.

The band took time off after the hectic touring schedule that followed their 2017 album, using that period to look at their art once more.

Working without any preconceptions, band leader Rob Grote began to shape fresh material in his bedroom, pushing into new directions.

Returning with new material, The Districts will preview their new album at London's Lexington on January 17th.

Said LP is titled 'You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere' and it lands on March 13th, and it's trailed by new single 'Hey Jo'.

“This song is about relationships unfurling amidst the dysphoria of the modern world,” says The Districts bandleader Rob Grote.

“We are all imperfect products of the natural world, and more specifically products of our own minds. This song was inspired by navigating how to be your best self and detach from what is destructive in you, to be something more perfect, gentle, and beautiful.”

Photo Credit: Shervin Lanes

