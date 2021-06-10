The Districts Announce New Album 'Great American Painting'

The Districts will release new album 'Great American Painting' on February 4th.

The incoming full-length was produced alongside Joe Chiccarelli, with the team working out of the historic Sunset Sound studios in Los Angeles.

Out on February 4th, The Districts stretched their touring legs this summer, supporting Modest Mouse on a number of shows.

New single 'I Want To Feel It All' eases The Districts into a fresh chapter, and it comes with an ambitious video directed by the band alongside Frank Apollonio.

“‘I Want To Feel It All’ is about feeling everything possible all at once, and emotional fireworks and loving the universe and everyone in it. But it also saves room for being about death and the darkness underlying all existence, and forgiveness and pain and acceptance,” explains vocalist/guitarist Rob Grote.

“The video takes place in the twilit Pennsylvania hills, where we perform with fireworks in the ever fleeting present this song seeks to grasp. The surreal undertone to the video represents the detached dreamlike world this song lives in, while the unspoiled American landscape is a symbol of idealism and the natural mystery that inspires our work.”

Tune in now.

