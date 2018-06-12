The Distillers Will Record A New Album This Year

Brody Dalle has confirmed that The Distillers will reconvene to record a new album in 2019.

The band re-united last year, and surprise-released two brand new tracks, material that underlined their continuing vitality.

Heading into 2019, Brody Dalle shared a message on Instagram which promised work on a new Distillers record will begin in April. In the New Year message she wrote:

"HELLO making a Distillers record in April , oh yes das right..."

The Distillers are set to have a busy 2019 - in amongst their touring commitments the band will touch down at Reading and Leeds this summer.

