The Distillers Share New Song 'Man vs. Magnet'

The Distillers have shared their new song 'Man vs. Magnet' - tune in now.

The band broke up in 2006, but began posting cryptic teasers online earlier in the year.

Currently completing a full Stateside tour, The Distillers have also been discussing the possibility of new material.

Well it seems Brody Dalle & Co. have been true to their word, with new single 'Man vs. Magnet' online now.

Opening with pounding drums and visceral guitar, it's driven by a searing Dalle vocal line, and it honestly feels as though they've never been away.

Out now, 'Man vs. Magnet' seems to be part of a double A-side single, with 'Blood In Gutters' also being teased.

Tune in now.

