The Diasonics Share Cinematic Soul Workout 'Deviants'

Russian soul/funk crew The Diasonics have shared new single 'Deviants'.

The band draw on a deep knowledge of vintage American R&B, but spin this alongside some formidable new sounds.

Elevating psychedelic soul to new levels, their cinematic sweep displays an awareness of hip-hop culture, and its crate-digging tendencies.

A full album is incoming, and initial previews are worth seeking out for fans of the Colemine stable, Khruangbin, or DJ Shadow's live projects.

We're able to share new cut 'Deviants', and it's clipped, finessed sound links together conga fuelled breakbeats, stuttering synths, and backing vocals that sound like martial arts practise.

Topped off with fuzzed out guitar and waves of organ sound, 'Deviants' comes across like a lost Axelrod score re-tooled for a new audience.

The Diasonics' Anton Katyrin comments...

“The whole idea for the title of the track was based around the mystical funk vibe we created, hence the title Deviants which represents something out of the normal, which very much characterises the feeling of this track. Our video teaser features pagan characters wearing deviant masks too...”

The Deviants will release new album 'Origin Of Forms' on January 28th.

- - -