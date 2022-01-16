The Detroit Cobras' Rachel Nagy Has Died

The Detroit Cobras vocalist Rachel Nagy has died.

The vocalist helped form the band in 1994, and remained an ever-present through a multitude of line up changes.

A ferocious live force, her performance gravitas made The Detroit Cobras a key touchstone for the Michigan garage punk scene.

Jack White was a fan, with the Millennial generation of Detroit bands regularly citing them as a touchstone.

Releasing four studio albums and touring the world, their best-known song was perhaps 'Cha Cha Twist'.

Sadly, Rachel Nagy has passed. The Detroit Cobras confirmed the news on social media, with guitarist Greg Cartwright commenting:

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved friend and musical colleague, Rachel Lee Nagy. There are no words to fully articulate our grief as we remember a life cut short, still vital and inspirational to all who knew and loved her.”

“With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world,” he continued. “More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power. I know that I am not alone when I say that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity and her vulnerability.”

He finished by writing: “Please know that if you are as devastated by this news as we are, you are not alone. We are with you in your grief.”

No cause of death was given.

Jack White's label Third Man re-issued two Detroit Cobras albums back in 2016 - they're all well worth seeking out.

Rest in power, Rachel Nagy.