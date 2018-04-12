The Darkness Share Live Version Of 'Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)'

The Darkness have shared a full live version of their festive smash 'Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)'.

Perhaps the last in that lineage of cheesy British festive hits, 'Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)' remains a perennial festive smash in shopping centres across the land.

The Darkness have been invited to perform the track live on the Great British Bake Off on Christmas Day, and to coincide the band have shared a new version of the single.

Recorded live in Hammersmith, it's a pulsating, gleefully over-the-top rendition. Justin Hawkins says:

“As Santa prepares to empty his sack into our collective Christmas chimney, and young faces smeared with festive brandy butter gaze up expectantly, every day is a fun-filled festive frolic of presents and pies. Much as you will enjoy your turkey leftovers on Boxing Day, we are serving up 'Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)' again, this time in a tasty live sauce. Hooray, eh? A rocking good Christmas to one and all!”

Tune in now.

