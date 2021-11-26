The Crooked 45 Ask: 'Why Are You Complaining?'

Reading rock outfit The Crooked 45 return with new single 'Why Are You Complaining?' - tune in now.

The band have a visceral edge to their guitar-driven songwriting, one that allows them to stand out from the pack.

The Crooked 45 return with a blistering new single, one that takes aim at misguided political opinions.

With the country seemingly locked in right wing hegemony, the group seem to say that we're given the politicians we vote for - and if we don't like it, we'll have to do something about it.

'Why Are You Complaining?' demands something more from all of us, with The Crooked 45 stating...

“How people blindly vote for certain things and then complain when they don’t like the outcome. They aren’t all to blame though, culture of fear is writhe and politicians continue to outright lie delivering empty promise after empty promise without consequence and using some of the mainstream media as their mouthpiece. Big tech and global powers continue to play a role in politics plus society and anyone who does not follow the narrative is shut down or censored. The song talks about how people are too distracted or uninterested in general to fight for their freedoms, going along with the narrative and falling into what seems to be a new wave of totalitarianism.”

Tune in now.