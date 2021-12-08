The Cribs Launch Sonic Blew Singles Club

The Cribs have launched their new Sonic Blew Singles Club.

The band returned with Album No. 8 'Night Network' last year, but - in the absence of touring - they simply kept writing and writing and writing.

Arriving at a bundle of new material, The Cribs have decided to launch their own singles club, with a quartet of single releases due in 2021.

New single 'Swinging At Shadows' is online now, and a full seven inch vinyl release - alongside B-Side 'Taken To Tualatin' - set to land on September 24th.

For the series, the A-Side was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 complex, with the B-Side occupied by home recordings constructed during lockdown.

The Cribs' Gary Jarman comments...

Basically, after three years away from the road we just ended up with SO many songs built up in the vaults that we wanted to try doing something different and interesting with them! We had a bunch of extra tracks from the Night Network sessions which we finished and mixed over lockdown… and then the extra downtime led to us coming up with several new songs also. Of course we could have just put them all to one side and held them back for a new album or whatever, but that doesn’t seem like much fun...

Back in the day, we were always a band that were known for our B-sides - a concept that is pretty much irrelevant nowadays…we know that the fans miss this, so setting up the Sonic Blew Singles Club seemed like the ideal solution - we get to clear the vaults, and people get a guaranteed new single plus B-side every month.

New single 'Swinging At Shadows' is online now, and it puts us in mind of those early Orange Juice sessions - effervescent but blunt and DIY, it's no surprise to recall that Orange Juice frontman Edwyn Collins once produced The Cribs.

A summer sing-along blast of Cribs energy, Gary Jarman also drops a few hints about the B-Side.

'Taken To Tualatin' was written during the dark days of the first lockdown, whilst the Oregon wildfires were raging and blocking out the sun. It’s one of the most personal songs I have ever written. Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney/Quasi) joined me on backing vocals - it’s an honour to have her involved - not only is Janet one of my closest friends, she also has one of my favourite singing voices in the world, and writes amazing harmonies.

Tune in now.

