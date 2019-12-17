The Cramps' Lux Interior Made A Christmas Mixtape

An archive festive mixtape compiled by The Cramps unholy frontman Lux Interior has been shared online.

The legendary frontman - real name Erick Lee Purkhiser - formed the group in 1972, leading them right until his death in 2009.

With an iconoclastic take on rock 'n' roll frenzy The Cramps moved between punk, no wave, and psychobilly, fuelled by their demented live shows and Lux Interior's admirable record collection.

As it turns out, The Cramps frontman made a habit of compiling mixtapes, peppered with cult oddities and extraordinary ephemera.

Kristian Hoffman kept one such Christmas edition, which Lux Interior helpfully titled Jeezus Fuck, It’s Christmas!!

Far Out Magazine compiled the tape on Spotify, to get stuck in below.

Photo via.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.