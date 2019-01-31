The Cosmics Rev It Up On 'Eyes'

Funny thing, reverb.

In a classic sense it was used to add sparkle, to make something sound a bit classy - think Jim Reeves, for example.

After a period when it fell out of use the humble reverb unit came storming back through groups such as The Cramps, whose use of slap echo literally and figuratively raised the dead.

The Cosmics seem to see both sides of the argument, with their songwriting veering from palatial, plaintive chimes through to outrageous, razor-sharp guitar incisions.

The band's debut EP hits vinyl on June 13th, following sessions in London alongside Rory Attwell (whose extensive CV ranges from Palma Violets to Yuck, Mazes, The Vaccines, and more).

New cut 'Eyes' is a short, sharp shock, driven by that urgent vocal and those taut guitar lines.

The sound of The Cosmics thrashing away in the unholy night, it carries some uncanny reverberations. Tune in now.

Catch The Cosmics at the following shows:

April

20 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge (Co-headlining with Violet, support from The C33s and George Parnell)

May

17 London The Waiting Rooms (With Projector)

