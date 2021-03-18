The Coral's 'Lover Undiscovered' Is A Real Jewel

The Coral have shared their perfectly formed new single 'Lover Undiscovered'.

A band who have long since become infatuated with the craft of songwriting, the Merseyside evergreens return this Spring with a new album.

'Coral Island' lands on April 30th, and the signs - so far - are suggesting that it could be a late career high from a much-loved group.

New single 'Lover Undiscovered' is online now, a refreshing slice of guitar pop with a dash of psychedelia in there, too.

Deeply English but with its roots in trans-Atlantic 60s pop, it rejoices in the simple things in life.

James Skelly says of the single...

“To me, ‘Lover Undiscovered’, is about when you notice or feel something you take for granted, as simple as the sea or a bird flying, and it’s like discovering that feeling all over again. We wanted the recording to sound like The Velvet Underground playing a Motown song in Rhyl Sun Centre.”

Tune in now.

