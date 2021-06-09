The Coral To Play Debut Album In Full On 20th Anniversary Tour

The Coral will play their debut album in full on an incoming 20th anniversary tour.

The Liverpool band crafted something magical on their debut, melding together psychedelic pop, dub reggae, the legacy of Captain Beefheart, and much more.

Nominated for the Mercury Prize, it turns 20 this year with The Coral deciding to honour it with a full tour and a fresh re-issue.

So, the re-issue. 'The Coral' will be re-released on March 4th, available digitally, on vinyl, CD, and cassette - the original running order is augmented by 'She's The Girl For Me' and 'Tumble Graves', recorded at the time but never released.

The band will also play 'The Coral' in its entirety on a nationwide tour, including two hometown dates at Liverpool's Invisible Wind Factory. Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday (September 10th). Finally, The Coral have also brought their early 'Shadows Fall' EP to streaming - tune in now, then catch the tour dates after the jump.

Catch The Coral performing their debut album at the following shows:

March

3 Sheffield Leadmill

4 Birmingham O2 Institute

5 Manchester Albert Hall

10 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

11 Bristol Marble Factory

12 Oxford O2 Academy

17 Leeds Beckett Students Union

18 Nottingham The Level

19 Glasgow Barrowland

24 Newcastle Riverside

25 Liverpool The Invisible Wind Factory

26 Liverpool The Invisible Wind Factory

- - -