The Clockworks Supply New Anthem 'Feels So Real'

Galway risers The Clockworks have shared new single 'Feels So Real'.

The band have linked with renowned music maverick Alan McGee, the Creation boss who launched Oasis, Primal Scream, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and more.

New venture It's Creation, Baby is a fresh imprint with a fresh ethos, encapsulated by this Galway four-piece.

Post punk guitars matched to a gripping and intense sense of purpose, each new single from The Clockworks feels like an event.

'Feels So Real' is out now, and it finds the band hitting a new level, supplying fans with another anthem.

Speaking about the track, James McGregor from The Clockworks says:

“The idea for this song was to soundtrack a certain feeling, a rapture or excitement, for the lyrics to set the scene and the music to set the feeling. This song is essentially about how all the things that make up the city; the good, the bad and the ugly are all what make it exciting... In a way it could be about finding hope in hopeless circumstances.”

We're able to bring you the full video for their new single, a night-time drive that traces a riveting narrative.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.