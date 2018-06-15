The Chills Announce New Album 'Snow Bound'

New Zealand indie pop legends The Chills will release new album 'Snow Bound' on September 14th.

The project is led by Martin Phillipps, a singular songwriting talent who has built one of pop's more off piste catalogues.

New album 'Snow Bound' arrives this September, an album about “consolidation, re-grouping, acceptance and mortality,” as Martin puts it.

He adds: “Hopefully a kind of Carole King ‘Tapestry’ for ageing punks.”

New song 'Complex' is online now - full of lyrical about-turns and melodic nous, you can check it out below.

