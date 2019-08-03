The Chemical Brothers Share New 'We've Got To Try' Video

The Chemical Brothers has long since perfected the art of the music video.

Making each new release an event, the dance giants have hooked up with some incredible directors.

Ninian Doff returns after his work on 2015's 'Sometimes I Feel So Deserted', steering a brand new clip for the production duo.

'We've Got To Try' features on their incoming album 'No Geography', and the video boasts a canine hero.

Girl is an abandoned dog, who works her way through the ranks of motorsport on a journey of self-discovery.

Tune in now.

'No Geography' will be released on April 12th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.