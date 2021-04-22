The Chemical Brothers Share New Single 'The Darkness That You Fear'

The Chemical Brothers return with new single 'The Darkness That You Fear'.

The legendary production duo released latest album 'No Geography' in 2019, and followed this with an outstanding global tour.

A few weeks ago the pair stirred back into life, sharing a fantastic dub mix that explored their fondness for system culture.

Sonic possibilities of a distinctly different kind occupy their new single, with 'The Darkness That You Fear' dipping into the psychedelic.

Known for dropping 'Tomorrow Never Knows' by The Beatles into their early mixes, The Chemical Brothers have long had a fascination with a lysergic.

'The Darkness That You Fear' offsets that beatific vocal with some multi-coloured electronics, resulting in a surging, uplifting single, one that reaches towards optimism.

Tune in now.

