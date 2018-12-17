The Chemical Brothers Play With Their Legacy On 'MAH'

The Chemical Brothers have shared rollicking, propulsive new song 'MAH'.

The production duo's new album 'No Geography' will be released in Spring, following some storming headline shows in 2018.

The group seize upon that live energy for new cut 'MAH', a club weapon that feels built to be heard blasted out over the heads of thousands of people.

The visuals are intercut with scenes from The Chemical Brothers' mighty stand at London's Alexandra Palace, and it's a dazzling display of continued power.

Playing with their legacy, the duo seem to underline their vitality by matching the energy of their seminal cuts.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Chemical Brothers shows click HERE.

