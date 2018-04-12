The Chemical Brothers Just Dropped Off Some Vinyl At A West London Oxfam

Christmas is a time for giving, a time for sharing what we have with others.

For some that's inviting family round for a meal, for others it's donating to charity - for The Chemical Brothers it's giving away boxes of vinyl.

The group's Ed Simons dropped off four boxes of vinyl earlier today at Oxfam on Portobello Road, West London, and it seems to contain some absolute gems.

None have reached the racks yet, but Chemical Brothers fans can expect to find "facemelters, solid 90s trip hop jams. and the odd Chems rarity..."

Fancy treating yourself this Christmas? Well, we know where to start, and it's all for a good cause too...

Just dropped off four boxes of vinyls at Portobello Road Oxfam, if anyone up for some facemelters, solid 90s trip hop jams. and the odd Chems rarity. Should be out on the shop floor soon — ed simons (@eddychemical) December 13, 2018

