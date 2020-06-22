The Chemical Brothers Explore Dub's Sonic Possibilities In This New Mix

The Chemical Brothers have shared a new mix exploring their love of dub music.

The production legends dig into their record bags for Sonos Radio, part of a new mix series from the brand.

The duo will craft a series of themed mixes, and the project opens with this echo chamber special.

A world away from the blistering house and techno of their live performances, Chemical Brothers explore the sonic brew that emerged from Jamaican studios in the 70s, and continues until this day.

Chemical Brothers comment...

"The 'In The Dub Mix' channels our love of dub music - where the foundation is drum and bass and the lead instrument is the mixing desk ,where a delay feeding back on itself can be as exciting as a heartfelt lyric.a lot of this music pushes the boundaries of what can be done with a multi track and an application of echo, eq and phase. It's a constant inspiration to us of what is possible in the studio and the myriad of ways you can find to interpret a song."

They add: "We’re excited to bring you a selection of some of our favourite music - a deep dig into our record collections. Hopefully there will be something there for you whatever time of day you’re tuning in. Keep listening for exclusive DJ mixes that will explore some of our musical passions."

Tune in now.

