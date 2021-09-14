The Charlatans' 'The Only One I Know' Is Now A Music Box

The Charlatans ever-green indie staple 'The Only One I Know' has been turned into a music box.

The wind-up endeavour transforms the indie club anthem into a short burst of tinkling notes, arranged by Jon Trier from the Richard Hawley band.

Initially released in 1990, 'The Only One I Know' became The Charlatans' first Top 10 hit, an organ-drenched track that seemed to arrive packed with confidence.

Nodding towards the group's roots in the Mod (and wider 60s) scene, it remains a real fan favourite.

Out on September 20th, the limited edition music box comes with a postcard, and - if we might say so - it looks pretty damn cool.

A must for fans, you can check out a preview below.

As ever, The Charlatans are up to all sorts - new shows have been announced, while Tim Burgess is currently celebrating the release of a new Listening Parties book .

