The Charlatans Salute Scott Hutchison At Belladrum

The band are joined by members of Frightened Rabbit onstage...
Robin Murray
04 · 08 · 2018

The Charlatans linked with members of Frightened Rabbit to salute Scott Hutchison at Belladrum last night (August 3rd).

The Scottish festival was a favourite of the late singer, who performed at Belladrum many times over the years.

Frightened Rabbit were due to play their album 'The Midnight Organ Fight' in its entirety at this year's event, a performance that was cancelled after Scott's death.

The Charlatans decide to salute the frontman with a special version of 'Heads Roll Off', and invited Frightened Rabbit's Grant Hutchison and Billy Kennedy to join them.

Rehearsals kicked off during the day, with the band sharing a few pics online.

A version of 'Heads Roll Off' was then added to The Charlatans' set list:

The performance was received ecstatically by fans, and was judged to have been one of the day's real highlights:

Thankfully, it was filmed and it available to watch on iPlayer.

A wonderful gesture, and a super performance.

