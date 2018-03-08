The Charlatans Salute Scott Hutchison At Belladrum

The Charlatans linked with members of Frightened Rabbit to salute Scott Hutchison at Belladrum last night (August 3rd).

The Scottish festival was a favourite of the late singer, who performed at Belladrum many times over the years.

Frightened Rabbit were due to play their album 'The Midnight Organ Fight' in its entirety at this year's event, a performance that was cancelled after Scott's death.

The Charlatans decide to salute the frontman with a special version of 'Heads Roll Off', and invited Frightened Rabbit's Grant Hutchison and Billy Kennedy to join them.

Rehearsals kicked off during the day, with the band sharing a few pics online.

The Charlatans & Frightened Rabbit pic.twitter.com/dL91idlKOY — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 3, 2018

A version of 'Heads Roll Off' was then added to The Charlatans' set list:

The performance was received ecstatically by fans, and was judged to have been one of the day's real highlights:

DAY 2!



Wow what a great second day! From the most special moment Grant & Billy from @FRabbits joined @thecharlatans on stage to @Palomafaith headlining the Garden Stage was incredible! And not forgetting Bella the Bear



Paul Campbell Photography #Bella18 pic.twitter.com/V6DKad4np5 — Belladrum Festival (@BelladrumFest) August 4, 2018

Thankfully, it was filmed and it available to watch on iPlayer.

Some of our set from @BelladrumFest (after 59 mins) including Head Rolls Off with Grant and Billy from @FRabbits. Thanks @bbcalba https://t.co/0NRNKyPnRy — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 4, 2018

A wonderful gesture, and a super performance.

