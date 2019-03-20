The Bug's Kevin Martin Confirms Solo Album 'Sirens'

The Bug's Kevin Martin has announced plans for a new solo album.

The producer's work covers all spheres of left field electronics - from God to Ice, The Bug to King Midas Sound, his sense of bass abstraction remains a thrilling experience.

At the centre of it all, though, lies Kevin Richard Martin, and it's this spirit which informs his uniquely personal solo album 'Sirens'.

Released on Lawrence English' Room40 imprint, the album documents "the intensities surrounding the delivery and early days of his first child..."

The press note from Lawrence English continues: "It charts the emotional rollercoaster that is the arrival of parenthood, heightened through the complex circumstances of his wife's emergency procedures during the birth and two further life threatening operations for his son in the first month of the child's life."

Out digitally on May 31st, it's led by pensive new song 'Kangaroo Care'.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/sirens">Sirens by Kevin Richard Martin</a>

Tracklisting:

1. There Is A Problem

2. Bad Dream

3. After The Party

4. Life Threatening Operation 2

5. Alarms

6. Too Much

7. The Surgeon

8. Mechanical Chatter in the I.C.U.

9. Kangaroo Care

10. The Deepest Fear

11. Necrosis

12. Loss Of Consciousness

13. Finnaling

14. A Bright Future

