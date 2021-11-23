The Bug, Jason Williamson Spar On New Collaboration

The Bug spars with sleaford mods vocalist Jason Williamson on a new release.

It's a titanic collaboration, pitting two unique figures in British arts against one another - Jason Williamson is the wordsmith behind sleaford mods, while The Bug's bass abstraction sits defiantly in its own lane.

'Stoat' and 'Treetop' are out now, and follows The Bug's fantastic full length on Ninja Tune.

The two tracks pivot between warped electronics, grinding hip-hop influence, and industrial levels of noise, all permeated by Jason Williamson's insisted lyricism.

Jason Williamson comments...

"Both 'Stoat' and 'Treetop' tread the usual path lyrically for me, nonsense mixed in with little micro story’s of whatever. Excuses to get out frustrations and anger. I’ve been talking with Kevin for a few years now as regards doing some tunes. Matching something to The Bugs music was always on the cards, a chance to shape different vocal approaches to a certain degree which is deffo evident on Stoat I think. Love both tunes. Proper. Bang into this collab.”

The Bug adds...

"Reared on Mark E Smith and Crass, how could I not be blown away by Sleaford Mods? Since first hearing 'Austerity Dogs', I was smitten by Jason's razor sharp lyricism and punk as f-ck delivery. So when we first chatted on Twitter a few years ago, casually raving about a mutual love of anti-social American hip-hop, we pretty much immediately discussed the idea of a collab. And tho' it took a few years to actually realise the concept, 2021 seems like the purrrfect time in terms of global social meltdown and the release of my album 'Fire'. It’s been a joy to work with Jason on these tracks and we are already discussing the idea of more to follow…”

Tune in now.

