The Brian Jonestown Massacre Lay Down A Groove On 'Cannot Be Saved'

The Brian Jonestown Massacre lay down a smoky groove on new psych rock burner 'Cannot Be Saved'.

Anton Newcombe is working with real determination. The past five years have brought four albums from Brian Jonestown Massacre, one soundtrack record, and two LPs with Tess Parks.

Steaming ahead, the group will release a new self-titled record on March 15th, through Anton's own label A Recordings.

New track 'Cannot Be Saved' opens their account, an atmospheric piece of slowed down psych rock, with a dense, 'Exile On Main Street' style groove.

Recorded and produced at Anton’s Cobra Studio in Berlin, it's a dense, hypnotic return, the murky rhythm overwhelming you from all angles.

Tune in below.

Track Listing

1. Drained

2. Tombes Oubliées

3. My Mind Is Filled With Stuff

4. Cannot Be Saved

5. A Word

6. We Never Had a Chance

7. Too Sad To Tell You

8. Remember Me This

9. What Can I Say

