The Blue Nile Confirm Vinyl Re-Issues

The Blue Nile are set to embark on a new re-issue project.

The Scottish group have a much-lauded catalogue, with bursts of groundbreaking, other-worldly excellence peppered by prolonged spells of silence.

The Blue Nile will re-issue their first three albums, with 'A Walk Across The Rooftops', 'Hats', and 'Peace At Last' hitting vinyl.

Pressed on 180 gram vinyl, each edition is limited to just 1000 copies and will be released on November 22nd.

Pre-order your copy HERE.

Related: Tinseltown In The Rain - The Blue Nile's Paul Buchanan Interviewed

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.