The Bliss Nail Effervescent Euphoria On 'Shiny Days'

The Bliss are reaching out towards euphoria, and they want you to join them.

Snapped up by Atlantic Records, the pair's outstanding, joyous debut EP 'Heaven If You Want It' is out now, a collection of iridescent electronic pop jammers.

A real life couple, Felix Snow and TYSM know each other inside out, and this makes their approach to creativity so vital.

Recalling those golden Miike Snow singles or early MGMT, 'Heaven If You Want It' is tailor made for these long summer months.

Take 'Shiny Days'. The final single to be pulled from the EP, it's all blistering synth monsoons and cute-as-hell vocals, relishing every single moment as it passes.

The visualiser for the song features a glowing sunset, the continuing promise of something better being just around the corner.

Singer TYSM comments: "We have put so much time and energy into this body of work and this isn’t even a quarter of the amount of music we have created for The Bliss. These songs were all made in different seasons of our life, and different stages of our relationship. We are so grateful to be doing what we do."

Photo Credit: Zachary Gray

