The Blinders Introduce Acoustic Web Series, Life's A Beach

The Blinders were all set for a breakout year, when the pandemic decided to scupper their plans.

With live music essentially shut down, the band were left to promote their excellent album 'Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath' via other means.

Thinking outside the box, the group have crafted a series of digital documents, a way to communicate with fans during lockdown.

Shooting a brand new web series, Life's A Beach is filmed at Liverpool's beautiful Formby Beach, featuring three episodes split into two halves.

A six parter, Life's A Beach features a number of guests, including The Goa Express and Manchester folk legend Jon Coley.

Matching live performances against conversation, the series opens with a guest spot from John McCullagh of Children Of The State.

Lead vocalist/guitarist Thomas Haywood is on fine form, gently duelling with his guest, with both afforded space to express themselves.

It's a neat start - check it out below.

