The Blaze Link With Octavian On New Single 'Somewhere'

Production team The Blaze spar with London rapper Octavian on new single 'Somewhere'.

The duo - Guillaume and Jonathan Alric - released their debut album 'DANCEHALL' in 2018, before taking off around the globe.

Notching up millions of international plays, The Blaze returned to the studio to focus on fresh ideas.

Linking with BBC Sound Of 2019 winner Octavian, new single 'Somewhere' twists their sound in a different direction.

Adding something resolutely new, his bars interweave with their electronic-leaning production, pushing both acts into a fresh space.

Check out 'Somewhere' below.

