The Black Seeds Channel Righteous Reggae-Soul On 'Hypnotised Again'

The Black Seeds are a force of nature.

A stellar live attraction, the New Zealand reggae-soul outfit have taken their sound across the globe, becoming an international phenomenon.

New EP 'Refabricated' lands on Friday - July 5th - and it features some specially commissioned remixes, rarities, and more.

Out on Kartel Music Group, the EP will be followed by an extensive UK and European tour this summer.

We're able to share the heavyweight reggae blaster 'Hypnotised Again' before anyone else, and it gives a touch of their soulful fury.

From the sloping bassline to the punchy melodies, 'Hypnotised Again' merges their influences into one potent blast.

Riddled with their trademark live energy, the single is Black Seeds at their best - an open, inspiring force for good.

Tune in now.

