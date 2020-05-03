The Black Madonna Changes Name To The Blessed Madonna

The Black Madonna has confirmed she will change her name to The Blessed Madonna.

The Chicago based producer and DJ faced pressure over the weekend , with a widely shared petition inviting her to open dialogue about her name.

The petition - started by DJ Monty Luke - seems to have prompted a bout of introspection from the Chicago producer, who has shared a fresh statement.

Changing her performance name to The Blessed Madonna, the producer is clear about the personal motivations for her initial moniker, while also acknowledging the pain it has caused others.

She writes: "I want you to be able to feel confident in the person I am and what I stand for..."

Find the statement below:

Friends,



I have changed my name to The Blessed Madonna. pic.twitter.com/prCy5Qfb22 — The Blessed Madonna (@blessed_madonna) July 20, 2020

