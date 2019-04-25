The Black Keys Announce New Album 'Let's Rock'

The Black Keys are set to release new album 'Let's Rock' on June 28th.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney confirmed their return earlier in the year, heading back into the studio for the first time in almost a decade.

Working from their Nashville base, The Black Keys launched a return to the basics, with new album 'Let's Rock' the result.

Patrick Carney comments: “The record is like a homage to electric guitar. We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.”

New track 'Eagle Birds' is the ideal primer - tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me

