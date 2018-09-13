The Bevis Frond Return With 'We're Your Friends, Man'

Nick Saloman is a true hero, a musician's musician.

A cult entity, his work as The Bevis Frond - which now totals an almost incalculable number of albums, singles, and EPs - blends artfully British songwriting with fuzzed out elements of the American underground.

Lauded by Teenage Fanclub, his work has charmed J Mascis, a singular catalogue that, despite being vast, is actually forever welcoming.

New album 'We're Your Friends, Man' arrives on December 7th through Fire Recordings, and it's billed as a stellar return from a true iconoclast.

You can pre-order the album HERE , with Clash able to premiere the pensive title track. A real ear-worm, the subtlety of the songwriting is matched to a hushed, half-spoken vocal and some intricate, intelligent guitar playing.

Somewhere between Crazy Horse, Dinosaur Jr. and Guided By Voices, it's an astute, warm return. Tune in now.

Catch The Bevis Frond at the following shows:

October

26 Somerville, MA The Rockwell

December

8 Hastings Black Market VIP

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.