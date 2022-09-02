The Beths Share New Single 'A Real Thing'

New Zealand indie pop outfit The Beths have shared their new single 'A Real Thing'.

The band hit the UK this Spring, playing a helter-skelter nationwide tour, including dates in Glasgow, Leeds, London, and Brighton.

Keeping the creative fires burning, new single 'A Real Thing' is vintage Beths in its sparse economy and rattling pop ethos.

Melodic while infused with intensity, 'A Real Thing' was informed by global political developments, and a desire to see positive change.

“‘A Real Thing’ is a kind of anxiety dream. It's a bit muddled, a bit frantic, a bit sinister,” says lead singer Liz Stokes. “It's what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post NZ election (and U.S. election). I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread.”

She adds: “In NZ people sometimes use tyres and cement to build retaining walls by the water, to try to stop the land being eroded away as the sea encroaches. It doesn't really work."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Frances Carter

