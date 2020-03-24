The Beths Share 'I'm Not Getting Excited'

The Beths have shared the lockdown video for new indie pop fizzer 'I'm Not Getting Excited'.

The band's 2018 debut LP was a real breakout moment, and follow up 'Jump Rope Gazers' is shaping up to be pretty damn special.

Out on July 10th, it's a step beyond the confines of their debut, while retaining that impish, feverish sense of energy.

New single 'I'm Not Getting Excited' is online now, and it comes equipped with a nifty lockdown video.

“People always ask ‘are you excited!?’ and it's a fair question, because exciting things do happen to us sometimes,” says Elizabeth Stokes. “Support slots, overseas tours, music releases. Stuff we've dreamed about for years. So the correct answer is always ‘yes.’ But the truth is that deep down there's a tiny Liz saying, ‘don't get excited.’ She is certain that anything good that could happen will most likely not happen, because of a freak accident. Or because somebody finally realises that we aren't worthy, shouts ‘phony!’ and takes everything away.”

“I wrote 'I'm Not Getting Excited' last year, well before everything really did get taken away. From everyone. It feels like the song has a new context, but we don't know what it is yet. And now we all share a blurry, uncertain future.”

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Mason Fairey

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.