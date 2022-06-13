The Beths Detail New Album 'Expert In A Dying Field'

New Zealand outfit The Beths will release new album 'Expert In A Dying Field' later this year.

The new album was recorded at guitarist Jonathan Pearce’s studio, and it finds The Beths pushing themselves further and further.

Out on September 16th, 'Expert In A Dying Field' was laid down at their Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa (Auckland, New Zealand) base, and it's marked by Elizabeth Stokes' emphatic abilities as a lyricist.

With the band as a whole raising their game, punchy new single 'Silence Is Golden' gives an indication of what to expect.

A race to the finish line, 'Silence Of Golden' is packed with power pop energy, tapping into those raucous live shows.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Frances Carter

