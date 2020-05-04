The Beths Announce New Album 'Jump Rope Gazers'

The Beths will release new album 'Jump Rope Gazers' on July 10th.

The New Zealand band raced out of the starting blocks with superb debut album 'Future Me Hates Me', a record that won a global cult following.

Returning to Auckland, the four-piece started constructing a follow up last year, and it's set to land this summer.

Out on July 10th, 'Jump Rope Gazers' is led by new single 'Dying To Believe', and its fizzing synth-augmented melody.

The Beths sing: “I’m sorry for the way that I can’t hold conversations / They’re such a fragile thing to try to support the weight of...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.