The Beta Band To Re-Issue 'The Three EPs' On Vinyl

The Beta Band are set to re-issue their album 'The Three EPs' on vinyl.

The Scottish group have confirmed a new re-issue project, unearthing each of their studio albums over the next 12 months.

The project launches with 'The Three EPs', a debut album of sorts that patched together their opening EP trilogy: Champion Versions (released July 1997), The Patty Patty Sound (March 1998) and Los Amigos del Beta Bandidos (July 1998).

Given its first ever vinyl pressing, 'The Three EPs' drops on September 14th with the band's self-titled debut to follow in October.

As if that wasn't enough, purchases of the deluxe vinyl edition through independent record shops will come with reproductions of The Flower Press, the short-lived fan club 'zine pieced together by the band themselves.

One more time: here's 'Dry The Rain'.

Pre-order 'The Three EPs' HERE.

