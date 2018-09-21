The Beatles To Celebrate 'The White Album'

The Beatles are set to release a special edition of their legendary studio project 'The White Album'.

The follow up to psychedelic masterpiece 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', the sessions for 'The White Album' were marked by the first cracks of the group's split.

Recordings marked by jealousy, frustration, and occasionally outright acrimony, 'The White Album' nonetheless stands as one of The Beatles' most overtly creative experiences.

'The White Album' will celebrate its 50th birthday with a new edition, featuring spruced up sound and a grand total of 27 early acoustic demos and 50 session takes.

Newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell, Paul McCartney writes the introduction to these new releases, commenting: “We had left Sgt. Pepper’s band to play in his sunny Elysian Fields and were now striding out in new directions without a map...”

“In remixing ‘The White Album,’ we’ve tried to bring you as close as possible to The Beatles in the studio,” explains Giles Martin. “We’ve peeled back the layers of the ‘Glass Onion’ with the hope of immersing old and new listeners into one of the most diverse and inspiring albums ever made.”

The new editions of 'The White Album' will be released on November 9th - here's a trailer...

Here's the full breakdown of the new editions of 'The White Album'...

Super Deluxe: The comprehensive, individually numbered seven-disc and digital audio collections feature:

CDs 1 & 2: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 stereo album mix

CD3: Esher Demos - Esher Demo tracks 1 through 19 sequenced in order of the finished song’s placement on ‘The White Album.’ Tracks 20-27 were not included on the album.

CDs 4, 5 & 6: Sessions - 50 additional recordings, most previously unreleased, from ‘White Album’ studio sessions; all newly mixed from the four-track and eight-track session tapes, sequenced in order of their recording start dates.

Blu-ray: - 2018 album mix in high resolution PCM stereo - 2018 DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 album mix - 2018 Dolby True HD 5.1 album mix - 2018 direct transfer of the album’s original mono mix

Deluxe: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 stereo album mix + Esher Demos The 3CD; 180-gram 4LP vinyl box set (limited edition); and digital audio collections pair the 2018 stereo album mix with the 27 Esher Demos. Standard

2LP Vinyl: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 stereo mix 180-gram 2LP vinyl in gatefold sleeve with faithfully replicated original artwork

