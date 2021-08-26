The Beatles Return To 'Let It Be' For Deluxe Edition

The Beatles will return to 'Let It Be' for a brand new Deluxe Edition.

The album saw the Fab Four pushed to breaking point, with the fractious sessions seeing the group divided as never before.

Inviting a camera crew to film the process, the lengthy rehearsals and writing sessions took their toll, with the record almost being abandoned.

Released in 1970 alongside a film of the same name, 'Let It Be' became The Beatles' final studio album.

Plans to re-visit the record have long been mooted, with Peter Jackson's three-part The Beatles: Get Back utilising unseen footage from the sessions.

Now a Deluxe Edition has been confirmed, with 'Let It Be' due to land on October 15th.

Newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, the final package features never before released session recordings, rehearsals and studio jams - tantalisingly, it also features the 1969 'Get Back' LP mix, seemingly completed by Glyn Johns but never released.

Here's a taster.

- - -