The Beatles: Get Back Film Hits Disney+ This Year

Peter Jackson's incoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back will air later this year.

The delayed documentary utilises countless reels of unseen and archive footage, with the Oscar winning director sifting through a veritable mountain of material.

The Beatles: Get Back finally has a release date - it will screen exclusively on Disney+ over three days: November 25th, November 26th, and November 27th.

Each episode is two hours in length, making this a true blockbuster in every sense. The project builds on the original Get Back film idea, bolstering Michael Lindsay-Hogg's footage with startling extras.

Peter Jackson comments...

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia - it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

He added: “I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

Check out a teaser below.

