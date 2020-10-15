The Beach Boys To Perform At Trump Fundraiser - And Brian Wilson Hates It

Brian Wilson has lambasted The Beach Boys for performing at a Trump benefit in Florida.

The songwriter isn't a member of the touring band, which is led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, and has previously criticised some of their choices of fundraising shows .

With the Beach Boys playing a Trump fundraiser mere weeks before the election, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine have come out fighting.

Issuing a statement to Variety , the pair said they were "surprised" to hear about it.

They wrote...

“We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero. We didn’t even know about it and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times.”

This isn't the first time the Beach Boys have supported a US President - they enjoyed a lengthy friendship with Ronald and Nancy Reagan .

Mike Love has not commented on Brian Wilson's statement.

