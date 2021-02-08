The Beach Boys Share A Cappella Version Of 'Surf's Up'

The Beach Boys have shared an a cappella version of 'Surf's Up'.

The legendary group are preparing a new box set, with 'Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971' set to land on August 27th.

In all, the release will contain 135 tracks, including 108 tracks that have never been released in any form before.

Two new nuggets have just been placed online, with The Beach Boys sharing an alternate take on 'Surf's Up'.

Perhaps Brian Wilson's most lysergic creation, it evolved in various different forms before becoming the eponymous closing track of their 1971 album.

This a cappella version showcases The Beach Boys' instantly recognisable harmonies, and it's a dreamy excursion into the sub-conscious.

Tune in now.

Alongside this, The Beach Boys have shared a different version of 'This Whole World' - Carl Wilson takes the lead, on a version of the song that hasn't been heard since a Orson Welles narrated commercial in 1971.

Check it out now.

'Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971' will be released on August 27th.

